Jon Hamm Shares Experience Of Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick' In Theatre Amid COVID-19

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is an upcoming action drama film. It stars Tom Cruise as he returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The film also introduces multiple new characters including Good Omens and Mad Men star Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone. Now the actor revealed his reaction to watching the movie in the cinema.

Also Read | 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jon Hamm Teases Conflict With Tom Cruise's Character

Jon Hamm asserts Top Gun 2 will blow audiences on the big screen

In a recent interview with KSDK News, Jon Hamm revealed that the team watch Top Gun 2 in a close theatre during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and shared his views on the project. He said that the Top Gun 2 plot is going to leave a lot of people with their minds blown. The actor mentioned that he got the “good fortune” to see it over the summertime. He explained that the team opened a theatre for them and they all had to sit 15 feet apart, wearing masks and everything, but they got to see it on the big screen, which he stated is the “right way” to view it.

Hamm asserted that Top Gun 2 is really visually stunning. He thinks that people are going to be moved by the story as well. The actor plays the son of CDR Mike "Viper" Metcalf, essayed by Tom Skerritt in Top Gun. He was one of the instructors and a veteran of the Vietnam War who served with Duke Mitchell, Maverick's father, along with being Maverick's mentor.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Puts 'Top Gun 2' Young Cast To Some 'gruelling' Training

Also Read | Miles Teller Admits To Being "blown Away" After Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, being released after 34 years of the original. The screenplay is by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. Top Gun 2 cast also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun 2 plot has Pete Mitchell where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. Like several other projects, it has faced release date issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 2, 2021.

Also Read | Tom Cruise On 'Top Gun' Sequel: 'I Honestly Never Thought I Would Make It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.