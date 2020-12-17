Tom Cruise's COVID Rant Audio File Leaked Online; Actor Heard Abusing MI7 Crew Members

An audio file, in which Mission: Impossible 7 actor Tom Cruise could be heard yelling at the crew of his upcoming film has surfaced online. The audio file that contains Tom Cruise's COVID rant was released by a publication house known as The Big Mirror through their Twitter handle. Tom Cruise's leaked audio file has him using words of profanity and giving his crew members a thorough dress-down in colourful language.

The contents of Tom Cruise leaked audio:

Apart from Tom Cruise yelling at crew members, the actor can be heard saying that if he sees the incident being repeated, they will be gone. The recording in question also had Tom Cruise talking about how resuming the filming process of Mission: Impossible 7 was essentially helping support many families and putting food on their table in the time of the coronavirus crisis. Tom Cruise's COVID rant audio also had him talking about the hard work he has been put in behind mounting the film together. Allegedly, as per the leaked Tom Cruise rant audio file, the actor has been on the phone every night and day with the likes of crew members, insurance companies and producers so that the film can get made. It was even implied by Cruise as to how actors like him are being used to create movies and be responsible for the happenings on the sets of the film, which means that a sizable amount of responsibilities end up on the shoulders of actors such as Cruise. Cruise, at one point, also reportedly insinuated that the crew members are taking advantage of the safe environment that the cast and other crew members have created for everybody on the set.

Here are some reactions by Twitterati on Tom Cruise's leaked audio:

I hear a man standing up for the “normal man”. The “little people”. A man who doesn’t want those who could lose their home to they lose their job. I don’t think I’ve ever found myself on the side of Tom cruise, but this time I am. I wish someone in my organisation would do this. — Annie Mcgeown (@annie_mcgeown) December 16, 2020

Has a legitimate concern especially when everyone’s looking at this movie as the golden standard for movies to film during this — ben osowski (@BenOsowski1) December 17, 2020

So who ordered the code red? — Brockski (@brockski1) December 16, 2020

Well done Tom. We need many more sensible people like you. — kerry smith (@wolfsable) December 16, 2020

He’s absolutely right, he’s taken the challenge on to shoot a movie in hard times and he’s very stressed being a producer, he’s just trying to safeguard people’s safety so they can finish the film and everyone gets paid, not just him! Good on you Tom! — James Ventham (@JamesVentham) December 16, 2020

Tom Cruise's COVID rant audio file, additionally, has him talking about the efforts that the 58-year-old actor has been putting in just so that the crew can continue with the production. The very first instance of Tom Cruise yelling at crew was an episode involving him spotting two crew members standing less than a foot apart while they were looking at a computer screen.

The halt in filming during October:

It is a known fact that Cruise has been especially particular regarding the adherence of COVID-19 guidelines. Back in October, the crew of the film had to put the principal photography of the film on halt after twelve people tested coronavirus positive back then. It is said that when one coronavirus test came back positive, the entire crew was asked to stay back and not come on the set in order to shoot the scenes that were scheduled for that day.

