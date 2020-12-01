Tom Cruise Sports Two Masks As He Greets Fans In Rome On Sets Of 'Mission Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise was recently spotted sporting two face masks while meeting fans on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome, reported Metro. Many pictures from his shoot have now surfaced online and even shots from the shoots. Take a look at the pictures and videos and read more updates about the film.

Also Read | Kate Winslet says she is "proud" to break Tom Cruise's underwater shooting record

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 7 team have been shooting for some time in Rome now. Fans have spotted the crew performing many tasks and stunts. In between shoots, the actor also came out to greet and say hello to the fans. The actor was seen sporting two face masks - one blue surgical mask and another black mask on top of it, to take precaution against COVID-19. Take a look:

Also Read | 'Top Gun: Maverick' star Jon Hamm teases conflict with Tom Cruise's character

Tom Cruise was seen in a grey waistcoat with a grey tie and a blue shirt. In the pictures above, he can be seen waving and giving fans a thumbs-up as well. Many fans commented that the actor looked quite good. In another picture, he can be seen with co-star Lucy Cork on the sets of his film. Take a look:

Also Read | Tom Cruise faces competition with Russian TV network for "first film to be shot in space"

About the film

Mission: Impossible 7 is the new film in the Mission Impossible series. It will be written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021. The cast will be seen in the film as:

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Esai Morales as the film's villain

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Also Read | 'Mission: Impossible' actor Simon Pegg says it's terrifying to watch Tom Cruise do stunts

In terms of his work, Tom Cruise was last seen in the film Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The film was written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.The cast included Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, all of whom reprised their roles. The film also received good reviews from fans and critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.