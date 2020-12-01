Mission: Impossible 7's Hayley Atwell Calls Tom Cruise "my New Driving Instructor" In BTS

Mission: Impossible 7 is an upcoming action spy film. It stars Tom Cruise as he reprises his role as Ethan Hunt. The actor has been seen doing stunts on the sets several times. Now his co-star Hayley Atwell, who will be making her debut in the franchise teased a car stunt.

Mission: Impossible 7’s Hayley Atwell teases driving stunt with Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than a million followers. She recently posted a picture with her Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise from the film’s set. The two are seen sitting in a car with Atwell handling the wheels. The black and white photo is clicked by writer-director, Christopher McQuarrie. Her caption read, “My new driving instructor. Hope I don’t crash into anything... @tomcruise photo by @christophermcquarrie #missionimpossible #buckleupbuttercup” (sic). Check out her post below.

Hayley Atwell has shared multiple glimpses from the sets of Mission: Impossible 7. In one video she was seen sliding while wearing a face mask. The actor also shared a picture from her Venice schedule. She mentioned that they are following strict safety protocols while shooting. Check out a few of her post.

Mission: Impossible 7 is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has also directed the previous two instalments. Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby, will be making a comeback in their characters from the franchise. The new cast features Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham.

The project is produced by Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jake Myers. Paramount Pictures will distribute the movie worldwide. The production company involved are Skydance Media, New Republic Pictures and TC Productions.

Filming commenced in February 2020 in Venice, with a schedule to move to Rome in mid-March for 40 days. However, the production was shut down in Italy due to COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in Surrey, England, three weeks later but was halted again. Now the project is again closed which would cause further delays. Mission: Impossible 7 has already been pushed ahead from its initial release date of July 23, 2021, to November 19, 2021.

