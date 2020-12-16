Tom Cruise's Leaked Audio Reveals Him Yelling At MI7 Crew Members For COVID Violations

Tom Cruise, in a leaked audio recording, was heard schooling two crew members, on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7. The two crew members in question were essentially violating COVID-19 guidelines by standing close to each other. The said Tom Cruise leaked audio recording has been obtained by The Sun. As per the recording, The Oblivion actor was heard using colourful language and judging by the words that were allegedly used, the veteran actor was immensely frustrated. More details about Tom Cruise yelling at crew can be found below.

The contents of Tom Cruise leaked audio:

As per the Tom Cruise COVID rant, the actor, while addressing one of the two crew members, said that if he sees them repeat such an incident again, they will be gone. The recording that was obtained by The Sun also had Tom Cruise talking about how resuming shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 was essentially helping support many families and putting food on their table in the time of the coronavirus crisis. Further contents of the Tom Cruise covid rant consisted of him talking about the efforts he has been putting in mounting the film together as he said that he is on the phone every night and day with the likes of crew members, insurance companies and producers. Cruise even implied how actors like him are being used to create movies and be responsible for the happenings on the sets of the film, hence there's a sizable amount of responsibilities on his shoulders.

At one point, Cruise could also be heard insinuating that the crew members are taking advantage of the safe environment that the cast and other crew members have created for everybody on the set. He concluded his statements by saying that he doesn't want to see anything like that ever again.

The halt in filming during October:

It is a known fact that Cruise has been especially particular regarding the adherence of COVID-19 guidelines. Back in October, the crew of the film had to put the principal photography of the film on halt after twelve people tested coronavirus positive back then. The seventh installment in the Mission Impossible series of films has also been helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film has been co-produced by Cruise, McQuarrie and David Ellison.

