Tom Ellis Posts Masked, Shielded 'Lucifer' Selfie; Says 'President Could've Done The Same'

Lucifer star Tom Ellis took to Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing a mask and a face shield as he resumed work on the sets of the TV show. He revealed through the caption that he is expected to take so many precautions for safety during the "very real pandemic" when he is "only an actor". He went onto criticize US President Donald Trump's recent outing on Sunday, who made an appearance without the precautionary measures despite being under treatment for the coronavirus infection.

Tom Ellis wrote, "This is what we have to wear at #lucifer to get back to work as safely as possible during this very real pandemic....and we get tested every day....and we have to social distance...and, as many people like to remind me I’m only an actor... Why would the president who’s in charge of everything not take the same if not more precautions?"

Read | 'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis hasn't seen his daughters for 7 months, says its 'excruciating'

On October 2, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 after one his close aides got infected with the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the US President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. The US President made a surprise public appearance in a drive-past to greet supporters on October 4, drawing criticism for putting others at risk. Trump left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated, for a brief period to wave at supporters gathered outside the military hospital.

Read | 'Lucifer' on Netflix: When Tom Ellis aka Lucifer won hearts with his singing prowess

Lucifer final season

Tom Ellis enjoys a huge fanbase owing to his portrayal as Lucifer Morningstar in the popular show Lucifer where he plays the attractive and bored Master of Hell. The actor, who is stuck in LA to film for the last leg of the hit show, recently spoke to an international daily, about not being able to see his daughters since the outbreak of the pandemic. Ellis claimed that it had been ‘excruciating’ for him to not be able to meet them as he was in LA and they are in the UK. The actor has three daughters from his previous relationships, two daughters with Tamzin Outhwaite and one with Estelle Morgan.

Read | 'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis is the son of a preacher and 4 other lesser-known facts about him

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for part 2 of season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix and the makers have planned to take the excitement a notch higher. The DC FanDome released a new musical clip - an all-singing, all-dancing outing- from one of the most anticipated episodes in the upcoming season. Ellis had also shared the video that was showcased at DC FanDome on his Twitter handle.

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

Read | Tom Ellis takes a 'little hiatus' from Twitter, points out 'people shout horrible things'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.