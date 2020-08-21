'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Hasn't Seen His Daughters For 7 Months, Says Its 'excruciating'

Tom Ellis, popular for the show Lucifer, recently talked about not being able to see his daughters amidst the pandemic. In an interview with The Guardian, the actor mentioned it had been ‘excruciating’ not being able to meet them as he was stuck in LA. The actor has three daughters from his previous relationships, two daughters with Tamzin Outhwaite and one with Estelle Morgan. Read ahead to know what the actor said.

Lucifer actor Tom Ellis recently talked about not being able to see his daughters, who were in the UK. The actor started off his interview by mentioning that not being able to see them had been really difficult. He further explained that his daughters were parts of him and it was ' excruciating' not having them around.

Further on the topic, Tom Ellis mentioned that he never wanted to be in a similar headspace again and that he was trying to be positive. The actor also added that it was a bit tough to do as he felt the world was 'falling apart' and not having his children near him made him sad. He further said that he was stressed as to when he would see them again.

During the interview, Tom Ellis revealed that he was planning a grand reunion with his daughters when he would see them. It has now been 7 months since he last saw all three of his daughters. But many media portals report that it will be difficult for the Lucifer star to see his daughters as he would have to be in quarantine twice, once when he arrives in the UK and next when he flies back to the US.

About Lucifer season 5 release date

Lucifer is an American TV series that features Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel "Dan" Espinoza, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin. The main role of Lucifer or the Devil is played by actor Tom Ellis.

Lucifer season 5 is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. It has now been confirmed that the show will continue for a sixth season which will be the final 'final' season.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

