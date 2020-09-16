Tom Ellis Takes A 'little Hiatus' From Twitter, Points Out 'people Shout Horrible Things'

Lucifer star Tom Ellis announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is taking a 'little hiatus' from the microblogging platform to avoid the negativity and toxicity on social media. He wrote that Twitter has increasingly become a place where people write "horrible things" and also influence others to do the same.

Twitter seems more and more a place where people like to shout horrible things at you and encourage others to do so if they don’t agree with your opinion. I think I’m gonna take a little hiatus. Lots of love txx😈 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 16, 2020

Tom Ellis enjoys a huge fanbase owing to his portrayal as Lucifer Morningstar in the popular show Lucifer where he plays the attractive and bored Master of Hell. The actor, who is stuck in LA to film for the last leg of the hit show, recently spoke to an international daily, about not being able to see his daughters since the outbreak of the pandemic. Ellis claimed that it had been ‘excruciating’ for him to not be able to meet them as he was in LA and they are in the UK. The actor has three daughters from his previous relationships, two daughters with Tamzin Outhwaite and one with Estelle Morgan.

Meanwhile, the fans are waiting for part 2 of season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix and the makers have planned to take the excitement a notch higher. The DC FanDome released a new musical clip - an all-singing, all-dancing outing- from one of the most anticipated episodes in the upcoming season. Ellis had also shared the video that was showcased at DC FanDome on his Twitter handle.

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

