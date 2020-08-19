Tom Ellis Recalls Incident That He Calls 'one Of His Worst Moments', Read More

Tom Ellis starrer Lucifer is all set to return for its fifth season on Netflix. The story picks up right where Season 4 ended. Fans and viewers are all excited about the upcoming series. Recently during an interview with Chicago Tribune, Ellis revealed that he had a devilish sense of humour in real life as well and it landed him in a bit of trouble.

The actor revealed that after having graduated from drama school in 2000, he immediately started to look for jobs. He said that he was often told that it's going to be really hard, but he added that after six months into his new career, he was having a fantastic time. However, he added that there are some aspects they don't teach in the drama school to young actors. Like the delicate balance of power between a star and assistants in production, and how this influences the tenor of a practical joke.

Tom Ellis recalled an incident that was one of his worst moments. He revealed that while he was on his first job, one of the practical jokes that seemed to be circulating was that whenever they were at work and it was a lunch break, they all would be sitting in a big canteen space. If there was ever a dessert primarily made of custard or crème, someone would go, ‘Does this smell funny to you?’ and point it towards their face, and when someone would sniff it and they’d slam it in their face. Tom Ellis said that it happened numerous times and if someone fell for it, they all would be like, ‘I can’t believe you fell for it!’

Tom further revealed that the next job he got was his first proper big job. He added that when he started the job, he was having fun with the crew, joking around, but there was no practical joking.

Tom Ellis revealed that there was a young PA (production assistant) who he had become friends with during the job. And one day she went and sat opposite him on the dinning bus during a lunch break. He said that they all were eating and talking and as they finished their main course, they got their dessert and it was a trifle. And as he saw the dessert, he recalled the fun times he used to have in his previous job.

Tom Ellis revealed he went up to the girl (PA) in front of her and asked her, 'Does this smell funny? 'And then she bent forward and in her face, he slammed it. He added that he thought it would be hilarious but tears rolled through the custard. And she burst into tears and ran off the dining bus. Tom said that his director, who was sitting very close to him, told him, ‘Tom, that was really out of order.’ Tom then spent the rest of that job trying to make it up to her.

About the show

Created by Tom Kapinos, the show stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Kevin Alejandro in pivotal roles. The show revolves around Lucifer Morningstar who felt that he had enough to be the dutiful servant in Hell and wanted to spend some time on Earth to understand humanity better. The show is all set to release its fifth season only on Netflix.

