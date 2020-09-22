Did You Know Tom Felton Hadn't Read 'Harry Potter' Books Before Being Cast As Malfoy?

Tom Felton who is known for his portrayal as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series began his acting career by appearing in commercials at the age of eight. Apart from Harry Potter, the actor and musician is also popular for his roles in films like In Secret (2014), Against the Sun (2014), Risen (2016), A United Kingdom (2016), and Feed (2017), The Flash, From the Rough (2011) and The Apparition (2012) and many others.

Tom Felton's fans might know some famous trivia facts about the actor, however, did you know he never read the Harry Potter books before being cast as Draco Malfoy? Read ahead for more details.

As mentioned in the IMDB trivia of Tom Felton, the actor hadn't read any Harry Potter books before he was cast as Darco Malfoy, at the age of 14. His portrayal in the negative role was one of the key elements of the film. Before grabbing the role of Darco Malfoy, Tom Felton had auditioned to play Harry Potter and Ron Weasley.

However, his role as Darco in Harry Potter worked wonders for the actor. Amongst the other Harry Potter cast, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, Tom Felton had more experience in working in Hollywood. Tom Felton has also stated in many interviews that his favourite film of the Harry Potter franchise is Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009).

On the social front, Tom Felton recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his new look from his upcoming film. In this picture, the actor looks very similar to the Harry Potter character Sirius Black. He has long brunette dyed hair. Here, he can be seen dressed in vintage, ragged clothes, long purple overcoat, strappy boots and black labrador. Tom Felton's Instagram caption read as, 'Sweet Dreams kids. October 14th x @netflix'. Fans also compared Tom's dark look to Batman's Joker. Take a look at Tom Felton's Instagram post.

