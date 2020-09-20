'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy' To 'BTS Universe': Recent Entertainment-gaming Crossovers

Be it in the entertainment or the gaming world, fans are always thrilled to witness crossovers of discrete stories and settings. In the past few months, many news of epic crossover has left fans enthralled. Here we have collected a few upcoming and new arrivals of characters in the gaming as well as the entertainment world.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy

In the recently held PlayStation 5 event, gaming folks and Harry Potter rejoiced as the debut trailer of Warner Bros Game open-world Harry Potter universe game namely Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy was finally released. Set during the 1800s, the open-world RPG will take all the players on an adventurous journey wherein they can shape up the world of Harry Potter while engaging with a set of iconic characters and beasts from the wizarding world.

As per the trailer released by the PS5 Showcase event, players got to know that the game is scheduled to be released, next year. Take a look at the trailer of this upcoming gaming crossover here:

BTS Universe

Bangtan Boys aka BTS has garnered global fame with their quirky music and now their story of emerging as one of the most dominated K-pop bands will be reportedly told in the form of a movie. The story of their success is turned into a drama film and the trailer of the same was recently released by the makers.

The BTS Universe boasts of animation meeting the real world. The unique story is aptly combined with animation and VFX which kept viewers hooked to the 10-minute long trailer. Every member from the boy band has two versions of themselves in the trailer. Check out the trailer here:

Thor’s arrival in Fortnight

Last month, it was revealed that Thor finally made an arrival in Fortnite. As Chapter 2, season 3 was set to conclude, viewers got to know about the next big season and the new arrivals in the battle royale game. The game had previously introduced players to a range of Marvel outfits over the past few months, later it was uncovered that the developers wished to base the entire latest season on Marvel characters. The new season 4 that offers a Marvel-themed battle kick-started on August 27, 2020.

