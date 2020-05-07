Tom Felton Uses The Official Hogwarts Sorting Hat, Does Not Get Into House Slytherin

It has been almost nine years since the last film from the Harry Potter franchise was released. However, the Harry Potter saga has an undying fandom. Actor Tom Felton who plays the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series tried out the official Hogwarts Sorting Hat. The actor was surprised by the decision of the Hogwarts Sorting Hat.

Tom Felton belongs to Hufflepuff

Tom Felton spent ten years playing the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. Draco Malfoy was the bad boy from house Slytherin and was often seen rocking the green coloured cloak of the house. However, when it came to choosing a house for him, the Hogwarts Sorting Hat put him in Hufflepuff.

Tom Felton shared a series of pictures from the Hogwarts Sorting Hat app. What impressed the audience as well as his Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch who played Luna Lovegood in the movies was the fact that he put his name as Draco Malfoy for the Hogwarts Sorting Hat. Tom Felton took to his Instagram account and while posting the pictures from the app mentioned that it was, ‘a sad day....on so many levels #harrypotterathome.’ [sic]

Harry Potter fans, fondly known as Potterheads went gaga over the pictures shared by Tom Felton. Many stated that they always knew that Malfoy belonged to Hufflepuff. While some welcomed him to the house Hufflepuff. Some also stated that it’s a good thing that the hat did not put him in Gryffindor as that would’ve defied the whole purpose of the movies.

Despite having a vast cast for the film, the cast of Harry Potter have been very vocal about staying friends even after the shooting of the film has wrapped up. The Harry Potter cast members are often seen as having a mini-reunion. Most recently, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) all got together to celebrate Christmas together. Emma Watson who played the role of Hermoine Granger is often seen meeting up with Tom Felton.

