J. K. Rowling's Tweets Reveal The Inspiration Behind The Name For Alan Rickman's Character

In J.K. Rowling's tweets, the Harry Potter author has been revealing interesting tidbits and secrets about each of her characters from the novels. Recently, she revealed a secret about the Hogwarts professor, Severus Snape who has been immortalised by the late British actor, Alan Rickman. Rowling in her tweets said how she the inspiration for the name, Severus Snape.

Inspiration for Severus Snape's name

Severus Snape is a rather unusual name for a character and J.K. Rowling felt that it was time to let her fans know about the inspiration behind it. The author said that she did not know why she named the Hogwarts potions teacher as 'Severus' until after she published the book. As it turns out, one day she was taking a walk around London's Battersea and noticed a sign which she apparently walked past every day on her way to work while she was living in Clapham.

When J.K Rowling revisited the area, she realised on seeing the signboard why she chose the name 'Severus' as Snape's first name. Rowling's tweet also had a picture of the board. It said, "Borough of Battersea Severus Road". Many took to comment the on the tweet with one saying, "And just like that, a new pilgrimage was born".

Starting to worry I might suddenly disappear. If that happens, please question the British Association of Harry Potter Tour Guides first. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

In the Harry Potter novels, Snape's death did not bring an end to the name "Severus". It lived on as Harry's son's middle name, Albus Severus Potter. Many fans had questioned Rowling on her choice of the middle name since Snape was not particularly good to Harry Potter throughout the book. Explaining her choice, the author revealed that Harry's decision was influenced by Snape's sacrifice for him and his undying love for his mother.

On another occasion, J.K. Rowling had revealed how he had let on Alan Rickman about a secret of Snape's character. In reply to a fan's question about it, Rowling tweeted that she had told Rickman the secret behind "always". In an interview with an entertainment website, the actor had revealed how important it was for him and his portrayal of Severus Snape to know the secret.

I told Alan what lies behind the word 'always'. https://t.co/NHTJ5J6kxb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 18, 2016

