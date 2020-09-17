Harry Potter's Butterbeer Launched By Warner Bros Studios, Beverage Available To UK Fans

Harry Potter's butterbeer is one of the most famous beverages of the wizarding world and this is known to all. Now the drink will also be available to muggles thanks to Warner Bros Studios. Muggle UK can purchase the bottled butterbeer online from the comforts of their homes. Here's what this is about.

Warner Bros Studios launches Harry Potter's butterbeer in bottles

On their official Instagram page, Warner Bros Studios announced that they are launching the famous Harry Potter's butterbeer. Muggles can now enjoy The Chosen One's favourite beverage from the comforts of their couch. The caption to the post reads, "Introducing bottled Butterbeer! The most popular Wizarding World beverage is now ready for you to enjoy at home". Take a look here:

What does Butterbeer taste like?

Image credit: wbtourlondon Instagram

Harry Potter's butterbeer tastes like butterscotch. The soft drink is said to be absolutely vegetarian, in fact, it is vegan. The butterbeer is also gluten-free and non-alcoholic keeping in mind the different dietary needs. For those who are wondering, what is butterbeer made of, it has concentrated pear juice and ginger root extract along with a few other secret ingredients.

The official website of Warner Bros Studios also states that Harry Potter's butterbeer is brewed in the UK itself. They come in 275ml bottles. The glass bottles can also be perfect souvenirs for Potterheads being specially designed by MinaLima.

However, Harry Potter's butterbeer will be available only in the UK at the moment. These can be purchased online from the website of Warner Bros Studios. One can also get it themselves from Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and the Platform 9 3/4 Shops at London King's Cross Station. These can also be purchased at Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport.

Harry Potter's butterbeer is one of the most popular drinks among wizards and witches and often finds mention in the Harry Potter series. The Golden Trio would often sip it while hanging out at The Three Broomsticks. But this is now available for UK muggles as well.

Image credit: wbtourlondon Instagram, HarryPotterfilms Instagram