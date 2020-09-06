6 Harry Potter Plot Holes That Are Bizarre And Beyond Understanding

Harry Potter franchise’s steep storylines, interesting twists and turns and the plot has every Potterhead scratching their head. The Hogwarts stores by JK Rowling has seen every kind of tell-tale there. However, there are some serious Harry Potter plot holes which don’t make sense and the reader might wonder, why? These do not fit into the storyline or the cinematic universe even if the love started from reading the books first and watching the films later.

Painting does have feelings?

Early in the books as well as the film, the moving paintings are termed to not have any emotion of thought process. However, after the death of Dumbledore, how was his painting able to give advice and wisdom to Snape to help Harry. The painting was only imitations of basic personality and not considered spirits in the early parts. How did Dumbledore convey through the painting lies as a question as well as a major Harry Potter plot hole.

What about 'The Trace'?

The trace originally found areas in and around where magic was used. The wizards at Hogwarts were made to be beware of 'The Trace' finding if there was any ‘extra usage’ of magic. However, 'The Trace' did come into play when Harry was in Privet Drive, why wasn’t it used then in the Order of the Phoenix as well as Half-Blood Prince. However, The Order of Phoenix did not use magic to transfer Harry from home because it stated The Trace will find out. But later The Order of Phoenix did use magic and hid harry in Weasley Burrow, without any regard to The Trace? Another Harry Potter plot hole to think about.

Food or no food?

During the Horcrux quest in Deathly Hallows, the three leads Harry, Hermione and Ron had a difficult time searching for food and had to survive with bits and pieces of what they have. But the three had already learnt about Gamp's Law of Elemental Transfiguration. Through the law, it is possible to increase the size of something and especially food could be made out of nothing. If they were familiar, why didn’t they make their own food instead of suffering?

More the merrier?

Major discussions have been around Harry using more wands in Deathly Hallows. In the same, he is using three wands and makes his spell more powerful with the help of it. However, if this is the case, then why not more people make use of more wands. Another contradiction is during OWL class, power of the wand is the wizard’s belief in magic and this is directly proportional. The two plot contradiction of number vs belief suggests at a plot hole.

The Unbreakable Vow

Voldemort might breed on death eating and his army of Death Eaters, however, why didn’t he make his Death Eaters take the Unbreakable Vow? He was already on death prophecy, but he could have bound the death with the vow. However, he let his own army be a cause of his banishment.

Voldemort is only a Hogwarts problem?

The Triwizard Tournament was proof that there is an international wizarding community looking at worldly possibilities. The whole group including France, Bulgaria and Ireland were on peaceful terms with Europe. However, why didn’t anyone from other countries arrive for help, when Hogwarts was shattering and many lives were lost. Dark Lord’s legacy was a world phenomenon but only affected Britain. Why couldn’t the international community help?

