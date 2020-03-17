The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Leave Hospital, Move To Self-quarantine At Australia Home

Hollywood News

Tom Hanks and Rita Hanks have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Recently, they moved from hospital to their home and have decided to self-quarantine.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are no longer in the hospiatal. The couple was discharged from the hospital and will be self-quarantined at their own home, after being tested positive for Coronavirus. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ |Director Baz Luhrmann Goes Into Self-isolation After Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson move to self-quarantine 

On March 12, 2020, Tom Hanks took to his official Twitter handle to announce that after feeling tired and experiencing slight fever and cold, he along with his wife Rita Wilson were tested Coronavirus. The result of the COVID-19 test came positive and the Hanks’ were hospitalised.

READ | Tom Hanks Updates Fans After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'There Is No Crying In Baseball'

Now, reports state that the Forrest Gump actor and his wife have been discharged from the hospital and will be self-quarantined at their home in Australia. Taking to his official social media handle, Chet Hanks said that his ‘folks’ are out of the hospital now. He also stated that Tom and Rita Hanks are feeling much better.

READ |Tom Hanks Fights Nazis In His Latest Film 'Greyhound'; Watch Trailer Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 🇯🇲 (@chethanx) on

Chet Hanks also said that his prayers are with all of those who are suffering from COVID-19 and wished a ‘speedy recovery’ for them. He also told his fans to not panic at times like this and told them to be calm. Chet further asked fans to be less selfish and more selfless.

READ |  Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus; Celebs Pour Support

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE: CASES RISE TO 127
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19