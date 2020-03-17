Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Leave Hospital, Move To Self-quarantine At Australia Home

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are no longer in the hospiatal. The couple was discharged from the hospital and will be self-quarantined at their own home, after being tested positive for Coronavirus. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson move to self-quarantine

On March 12, 2020, Tom Hanks took to his official Twitter handle to announce that after feeling tired and experiencing slight fever and cold, he along with his wife Rita Wilson were tested Coronavirus. The result of the COVID-19 test came positive and the Hanks’ were hospitalised.

Now, reports state that the Forrest Gump actor and his wife have been discharged from the hospital and will be self-quarantined at their home in Australia. Taking to his official social media handle, Chet Hanks said that his ‘folks’ are out of the hospital now. He also stated that Tom and Rita Hanks are feeling much better.

Chet Hanks also said that his prayers are with all of those who are suffering from COVID-19 and wished a ‘speedy recovery’ for them. He also told his fans to not panic at times like this and told them to be calm. Chet further asked fans to be less selfish and more selfless.

