Tom Hanks Goes PLASMATIC! Donates Plasma Again After Recovering From COVID-19

Actor Tom Hanks was one of the first prominent celebrities to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. He was isolating in Australia with wife Rita Wilson. Post his recovery, the actor is now giving back to society with a special kind of donation. Hanks recently took to his social media to share a series of pictures where he appears to be donating plasma to help researchers fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Hanks captioned the post, "Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx". [sic] Scientists believe that plasma from people who have successfully recovered from the coronavirus infection might contain antibodies that can potentially help others fight the illness. Tom Hanks shared a similar picture last month which seemed to be his first plasma donation.

In an interview with a radio station, Tom Hanks said that he and his wife Ria Wilson hoped that their plasma would be beneficial in the COVID-19 treatment research. Talking about their experiences with the Coronavirus, the actor revealed that his wife had a tougher time than him. He added that she had a much higher fever and had a few other symptoms as well.

He revealed that Rita Wilson had lost her sense of taste and smell. Tom Hanks added that she got no joy from food for most of the three weeks that they were sick with the coronavirus. The actor further revealed that his wife was so nauseous that she had to crawl from her bed to the facilities.

Tom Hanks was also asked if they were approached to donate their blood. The actor revealed that they were approached for it and have also volunteered for it. He revealed that they also asked if the plasma can be donated. Tom further added that he would now be donating it to the places that are working on developing the vaccine and joked that he liked to call it the 'Hank-ccine'.

Rita Wilson also spoke about her experience and the terrible time with coronavirus on the talk show. She revealed that she felt extremely achy and uncomfortable. She also discussed her high fever and talked about the chills she had because of it. Rita Wilson said in an earlier interview that having the virus together with Tom Hanks made it a little easier. She added that they were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure to take care of just one person.

