Tom Hanks Reveals His Bones Felt Like Soda Crackers After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recently made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. While he was on the show, he spoke about his experience while fighting against the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson were found positive for the coronavirus in early March.

ALSO READ | Tom Hanks Talks About Wife Rita Wilson Having A 'tougher Time' With COVID 19

Tom Hanks talks about his experience in the coronavirus battle

Stephen Colbert spoke about how they were the “first famous people” to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. Talking about how surprised he was after being diagnosed, Tom Hanks revealed that both he and his wife had different symptoms. He added that they took about eight to nine days to recover from the disease. He also added that he felt his ''bones were made of soda crackers”.

ALSO READ | Tom Hanks Goes PLASMATIC! Donates Plasma Again After Recovering From COVID-19

Tom Hanks also added that he is clueless whether he is immune or he could contract the coronavirus again. He also revealed that he reads a lot about it. Tom Hanks recently also donated his plasma for the ones in need. Talking about the experience, the actor added that there is a lot of paperwork involved but there is no discomfort.

Ever since his recovery, Tom Hanks has been focusing on the importance of wearing masks. When Stephen Colbert asked him how he feels about not wearing masks, the actor replied by adding that it is the least that people can do. Tom Hanks also added that he wears a mask and takes all the other precautionary measures.

ALSO READ | Tom Hanks Asks Fans To 'do Their Part'; Says 'shame On Those Who Don't Wear Masks'

Stephen Colbert also asked about how he has been pulling himself through self-isolation. He then asked Tom Hanks as to what he has learned during this time. He also added that he tried his hand at learning a few instant pot recipes. Tom Hanks also mentioned that he gave up bread, sugar, etc for two weeks.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson were tested positive for the coronavirus in early March 2020 after their travel from the USA to Australia. The actor was there for the pre-production work for Baz Luhrmann's untitled film. The couple underwent treatment for a few weeks in the hospital and was also quarantined at home.

ALSO READ | When Tom Hanks Wanted To Steal Irrfan Khan's Acting Style While Working On 'Inferno'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.