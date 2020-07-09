When Tom Hanks Wanted To Steal Irrfan Khan's Acting Style While Working On 'Inferno'

On the occasion of Tom Hanks’ 64th birthday, netizens have been remembering the time he complimented India’s dearest actor, Irrfan Khan. He had called Irrfan Khan the ‘coolest man in the room’ while also complimenting his working style. Irrfan Khan had also previously posted a picture of the little note which he had received from Tom Hanks, while working together on the film, Inferno.

When Tom Hanks complimented Irrfan Khan

Tom Hanks’ fans have been celebrating his birthday on July 9, 2020, through various social media posts. In the process, his rapport with late actor Irrfan Khan has also surfaced amongst the Indian fans as they cannot get over the time when two legends worked together and delivered their best. Tom Hanks had spoken about his Inferno co-star Irrfan Khan in an interaction with a news portal and also stated the one thing that he hates about him. He said that he is generally of the impression that he himself is the coolest man in the room until Irrfan Khan walks in. He also playfully indicated that Irrfan Khan gracefully steals the ‘coolest guy in the room’ tag from him.

Speaking about Irrfan Khan’s acting style, Tom Hanks had also revealed that he had tried to copy the Indian actor. He had revealed in the same interaction that he went up to Irrfan Khan and said that he is going to steal everything from the late actor that he possibly can. He stated that he was going to speak very quietly in films and wear very nice suits just the way Irrfan Khan did. He had said that he would also try to draw out the last sound of every sentence that he said, imitating Irrfan Khan’s speech style. Tom Hanks had also revealed that by doing these things he will be actually pulling off a pale imitation of the coolest guy in the room.

Before the commencement of Inferno, Irrfan Khan had also received a note from Tom Hanks. In the note, Tom Hanks had mentioned that the movie was expected to be a pleasant experience as they both work together. He also indicated that the more scenes they have together, the merrier it will be for them. Have a look at the note from Irrfan Khan’s Twitter.

Image Courtesy: Tom Hanks and Irrfan Khan Instagram

