Tom Hanks' Comedy Movies To Watch; From 'The Terminal' To 'Forrest Gump'

The youngest ever actor to receive the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, Tom Hanks has had a remarkable journey in Hollywood. The actor is popular for his comic roles in Hollywood movies that are sure to leave you happy. Here are some of Tom Hanks movies that you must watch that will surely make you feel good.

Tom Hanks’ top comedy movies

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a movie starring actors Tom Hanks and Gary Sinise in the lead roles. The film is about a man Forrest Gump who has a low IQ and joins the army. However, thoughts of his childhood sweetheart keep troubling him.

The Terminal

Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer,The Terminal was a comedy film released in 2004. The movie was about a man Viktor Navorski who is stranded at an airport while war rages in his country. Tom Hanks played the role of Viktor in the movie.

A League of Their Own

Directed by Penny Marshall, the movie A League of their own starred actor Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna in the lead roles. Tom Hanks was seen as Jimmy Dugan in the film. The film is about a group of women who form a baseball team but things turn ugly when an alcoholic and former star manages them.

That Thing You Do!

That Thing you do was a comedy musical movie starring actors Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech and Steve Zahn. Tom Hanks played the role of Mr. White in the film. The film is about a pop-rock band who try to emulate The Beatles.

Larry Crowne

Starring actor Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts, Larry Crowne was produced and directed by Tom Hanks himself. The film is about a team leader at a big company who’s forced to join college and eventually falls for his teacher. Tom Hanks played the role of Larry Crowne in the film.

