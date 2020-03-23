Books On Spirituality To Read In Order To Attain Inner Peace; Check Out The List Here

Coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of anxiety among people. At this time, people have self-isolated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many people are wondering what they can do during this time. The act of reading is known to have many calming benefits. Here is a list of some spiritual books that will help the readers attain inner peace.

Also Read: 'Harry Potter', 'Alchemist' And Other Books For The Kids During Quarantine

Also Read: List Of Historical Fiction Books One Can Read While In Quarantine

5 spiritual books to read to attain inner peace

The Alchemist

Written by Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist is a book which is based on the story of a poor Andalusian shepherd boy. This poor boy is set to go on a journey to find the world's greatest treasures. But what he really ends up finding is fear, suffering, truth, inspiration, wisdom and a lot more than finding any treasure. The book is all about finding and accepting yourself.

Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman's Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia

Written by Elizabeth Gilbert, the book focuses on finding one's own inner self. The book is helpful for those who are willing to find their own journey by reading the journey of another person. Eat, Pray, Love is about everything that defines the inner peace on one person.

Jonathan Livingston Seagull: The Complete Edition

Jonathan Livingston Seagull: The Complete Edition focuses is about how one does not know where they belong as long as they cannot find inner peace. Written by Richard Bach, the story is about a seagull who has decided to break the rules and fly even higher. The book cannot be missed by the avid book lovers.

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values is written by Robert M. Pirsig. The book focuses on the bonding between parents and their children and how they have so much that they can learn from each other. It is about a father and his son's journey from Minnesota to Northern California on a motorcycle.

The Five People You Meet In Heaven

Written by Mitch Albom, the book The Five People You Meet In Heaven will help you to regain perspective. The book will also help you calm your chaotic mind down. It is about forgiving yourself and finding inner peace at the same time.

Also Read: Netflix Shows Adapted From Books; From 'Locke And Key' To 'All The Bright Places'

Also Read: Travel Books To Read When You Are Socially Distancing Yourself Amidst The COVID-19 Crisis