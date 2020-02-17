'Forrest Gump' And Other Films That Were Loved More Than Their Books

Cinema is one of the most expressive forms of art. While books are a fantastic medium of storytelling, cinema is a different type of expression. Hollywood has many remarkable movies that were based on books and novels. Take a look at these 5 movies that were loved more than their books.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a 1994 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and was based on the novel of the same name written by Winston Groom in 1986. The movie starred Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise, Robin Wright, etc in lead roles and went on to win six Academy Awards including Best Actor, Best Film, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and others. The film was heavily appreciated by the audiences and remains to be one of the most beautiful movies ever made in Hollywood.

The Godfather

The Godfather is a 1972 movie directed by Francis Ford Cappola and was based on the best selling novel written by Mario Puzo. The film starred the likes of Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, etc in lead roles. The book was a success and the movie version of that was an even bigger success. The film went on to win three Academy Awards including Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Writing Adapted Screenplay. The movie also came out with two more movies to complete a trilogy.

The Notebook

The Notebook is a 2004 romantic film directed by Nick Cassavetes and was based on the 1996 novel written by Nicholas Sparks of the same name. The film starred Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, etc in lead roles. The movie was extremely loved by the fans and received more accolades than the book version. It is considered to be one of the most beautiful and relatable romantic movies ever made in Hollywood.

Fight Club

Fight Club is a 1999 film directed by David Fincher and was based on the 1997 novel of the same name written by Chuck Palahniuk. The book was highly acclaimed and won 1997 Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Award and the Oregon Book Award and others. The cast of the film included Brda Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, etc in lead roles. The movie was a visual masterpiece and connected more by the audiences. The hard-hitting story and depiction of society were pivotal and evergreen.

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park is a 1993 science fiction film directed by Steven Speilberg and based on the 1990 novel of the same name written by Michael Crichton. The movie was hugely appreciated and was a milestone for special effects and sounds to follow. The film starred Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, etc in lead roles and went on to win three Academy Awards. The book was quite futuristic but according to fans, but the movie version won hearts with its extraordinary special effects and the gripping screenplay.

