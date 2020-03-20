Tom Hanks' Sister Gives Update About His Health; Says 'he's Okay But Not Great'

Tom Hanks' sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton spoke about how her brother is doing after he was tested positive for Coronavirus recently. It has been reported that Tom Hanks' sister told a leading news daily that he is doing okay but not great. Tom Hanks' sister lives in Italy, where the repercussions of the global outbreak are quite prominent. Sandra Hanks stated that she spoke to her sibling and has provided an update about his health.

Update on Tom Hanks' health

Tom Hanks' sister stated that she has communicated with her brother and said that he is not great, but doing okay. She said she isn’t shocked as he is just an actor and not God. However, she went on to say that Australian medical care is good. Earlier, Tom Hanks was shooting in Australia and his wife Rita Wilson was accompanying him. The couple fell ill and were tested positive for Coronavirus.

Tom Hanks disclosed the news about his heath to the public in a social media post. In the post, the actor mentioned how he and his wife got tested for Coronavirus.

He wrote, “@ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Tom Hanks' son Chet also shared a video on his Instagram confirming the news about his parents. He further said that his parents are in Australia, where Tom Hanks was shooting for a film. Chet further added that he has spoken to his parents on the phone and that they are fine and that they aren’t very sick. He went on to say that they aren’t worried about it a lot and that they are going through the necessary procedures.

A week after he announced about his health on social media, the actor provided an update about his health to his fans. In a social media post, Tom Hanks wrote that he and his wife are in self-isolation, however, the symptoms are the same. He also stated that they do not have the fever now.

Tom also spoke about how he and his wife Rita Wilson are spending time together playing card games. It has been reported that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were discharged from the hospital a few days back and the couple is staying in a rented place in Australia.

