Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Replies To People On His 'Illuminati' Tattoo

There have been various conspiracies about famous Hollywood celebrities being a part of a cult group called Illuminati. Recently, actor Tom Hanks and his family have been getting a lot of backlash ever since their son got a tattoo of an eye. Chet Hanks has now set the record straight in his latest video on social media.

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks talks about his tattoo

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, Chet Hanks recently took to social media after his family started receiving a lot of negative messages regarding his tattoo. In a video where he is talking to the people, Chet Hanks is seen dispelling every conspiracy that involves his family. The video is in response to a previous post where he showed fans his tattoo.

In the video that Chet Hanks released on social media, he added that no matter what he says, people are always going to believe the conspiracy theories available on the internet. He even said that despite what he says, they are always going to believe and listen to what they want to. He even went on to say that he is not part of the cult group, Illuminati.

While talking about why he got the tattoo, Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks added that he did it because he is “extremely spiritual”. He said that he believes in God and also “that God oversees everything, has a plan for everything”. Chet Hanks is talking in reference to an Eye of Providence tattoo that he got inked on his chest.

Talking about a previous video, Chet Hanks added that he was trolling in the previous video. He also said that he did it because he was angry about the things that people are saying about him and his family. He also asked people to sit around and think before saying such things.

Chet Hanks' video:

