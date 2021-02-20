Tom Hardy, Gareth Evans To Collaborate For Crime Thriller 'Havoc' On Netflix

Actor Tom Hardy & director Gareth Evans will be teaming up for a new project on Netflix currently titled Havoc. The actor-director duo will be seen in the upcoming series which is expected to be a crime thriller. In the past, Gareth Evans was known for his work in the movie The Raid, carrying the same legacy forward he has now teamed up with actor Tom Hardy. The upcoming film Havoc is said to be written and directed by Evans, according to Deadline.

Also Read | Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Wants To Play James Bond, Says 'I Look Good In A Suit'

Also Read | Tom Hardy's Net Worth Proves He Was Never 'afraid To Dream A Little Bigger'; See Details

Tom Hardy & Gareth Evans team up for 'Havoc'

The film is part of a deal between Evans and Netflix, wherein the director will be releasing a few more films in the next couple of years. While the other projects by him are still under wraps, the next big announcement comes with Tom Hardy in Havoc. The movie has a grim narrative with several inclinations to crime and corruption that will be seen in the film. It has been reported that the film will revolve around the life of a defamed detective played by Tom Hardy. The story focuses on the detective to fight his way through all odds and uncover a secret conspiracy that has been brewing within the dark circles of the bureaucracy.

Also Read | Tom Hardy's Fashion Statements That Prove He Follows 'James Bond' Style In Real Life

The story also speaks about a criminal underworld who has been on the detective's tail and the detective has to find his way out soon enough. To add to his challenges, the detective has also been tasked with the duty to rescue a politician's son who is in the clutches of the underworld. Following this one can expect some high octane action sequences that will dictate the flow of the film. Besides this film, Hardy will soon appear in the much-awaited Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Since his 2018 hit film, Venom fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel and are looking forward to Tom Hardy’s next project. In the sequel, Woody Harrelson will be seen playing the role of Carnage while Andy Serkis will be directing the film.

Also Read | Tom Hardy Spotted Outside His Gym, Accused Of Breaking Lockdown Rules; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.