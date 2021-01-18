Tom Hardy Spotted Outside His Gym, Accused Of Breaking Lockdown Rules; Read

The United Kingdom is going through a hard time tackling the rising cases of COVID-19. The new strain of the virus has been spreading rapidly and the country has reported many deaths due to this. While all the citizens have to mandatorily follow the lockdown guidelines imposed by the government, questions are being raised on Venom star Tom Hardy for not following the rules of the lockdown. Reports of him getting spotted outside a gym have people wondering whether he violated the set rules. Here is what you need to know.

Tom Hardy accused of breaking lockdown rules?

The new strain of coronavirus in the UK is considered to be more lethal and has been spreading with lightning speed. This spread prompted the government in the UK to impose a strict lockdown in order to tackle the situation that has been going out of control. In the midst of this, Tom Hardy was apparently spotted outside a gym with his workout gear, according to The Sun. If this were true, it would have Hardy seemingly violated the lockdown imposed by the government. As the story goes, the actor was seen coming out of a martial arts school in London with his workout gear.

ALSO READ: 'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Addresses Rumors Of Playing The Next James Bond

The onlooker also reportedly claimed that Hardy was training at the martial arts school on a Friday afternoon. The witness seemed confident in the fact that the actor had been training at the place. It was also claimed that the actor is seen a lot around the place and had been training over there for a long time. While the actor refused to comment about his visit to the place, he claimed that the gym was being refurbished. His spokesperson later confirmed that his visit to the place was only work-related.

ALSO READ: Tom Hardy's Net Worth Proves He Was Never 'afraid To Dream A Little Bigger'; See Details

The actor has given a number of performances on the screen that have proved his skills as an actor. Fans had enjoyed watching Tom Hardy in Venom, and the actor will be reprising this role once again. He has also worked in a number of successful films such as The Revenant, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Capone and many more hit films.

ALSO READ: Tom Hardy To Replace Daniel Craig As New James Bond: Reports

ALSO READ: Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Bill Skarsgard And Others To Star In Upcoming Vietnam War Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.