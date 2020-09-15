Tom Hardy's Birthday: Times When The 'Legend' Actor Hid His Face In Films

Legend actor Tom Hardy has turned a year older today, i.e. September 15, 2020. And to mark this day, several fans and movie buffs have been sharing movie scenes and more of the actor. Tom has also been a part of the movie industry for two decades.

During his career as an actor, Tom has created a massive fan base for himself by experimenting with his looks in each of his films. But what seems to catch everyone’s attention is that, in most of the films, Tom is hardly seen showing off his face. Hence, here’s taking a look at five films of the actor where he went on to hide his face.

Mad Max: Fury Road

In the film, Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom essayed the role of Max Rockatansky who is seen wearing a caged mask as a prop for his role. Helmed by George Miller, the film also starred Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult in pivotal roles. The film is based on a post-apocalyptic wasteland where a woman, with the help of a group of female prisoners, a mad worshipper and a drifter called Max, rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search of her homeland.

The Revenant

Released in 2015, in the film The Revenant, actor Tom essayed the role of John Fitzgerald who had a long beard that covered most of his face. The film was helmed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Poulter in lead roles. The received several likes and positive comments from fans and movie buffs for the storyline and acting skills.

The Dark Knight Rises

In Dark Knight Rises, the actor essayed the role of an antagonist named Bane. His character was a mysterious man who sets up is base in the sewers of Gotham City. The actor was also seen covering his face with a mask for the entire film.

Venom

Tom essayed the lead role in Ruben Fleischer’s Venom. His character is first shown as a journalist, Eddie Brock, who becomes a host of an alien symbiote and then goes on to becomes a super-human. And the actor hid his face in the rest of the film. The movie also starred Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed in lead roles.

Dunkirk

Tom essayed the role of Farrier in the film Dunkirk, a pilot who assumes command after the leader is shot down in a dogfight. Tom had hidden his face throughout much of the film before his climax, as he played the part of an air force pilot. The film was helmed by Christopher Nolan and also starred Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan and Mark Rylance in lead roles.

