Tom Hardy's Birthday: Workout Plans That Help Him Maintain His Physique

Edward Thomas Hardy, popularly known as Tom Hardy, turns 43 today, i.e. on the 15th of September. Tom Hardy made his debut in Hollywood with Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down and has appeared in several other films since then. He is popularly known for his character as the villain in films such as The Dark Knight Rises and Venom. Here’s a sneak peek into the actor’s workout plan that helps him maintain his chiselled physique.

Tom Hardy’s workout plan

According to an article by report door, Tom is known for his perfectionism when it comes to developing his body for different roles. In the movie Warrior, Tom played to role of an MMA wrestler. He sported a super athletic physique and continued to incorporate MMA style training in his regime. His character Bane from The Dark Knight Rises had a bulky physique with huge traps and biceps. As reported, Tom relied solely on bodyweight moves that mimicked sporadic cell workouts to achieve that look. The workout plan consisted of a mix of press-ups, abs work out and a simple resistance training.

In an interview with AskMen, Tom revealed that he used to perform numerous repetitions of bodyweight and resistance exercises that helped send signals to his muscles and in atrophy. It also added that Hardy performed cell workouts in descending ladder format which would hit a four-round circuit ranging from 10 reps in the first round to 7 to 5 and then to 3. As reported, it included square, rectangle, eagle and the kong push-ups for building muscles on chest, arm and shoulder.

On the work front

Tom Hardy’s supervillain character Bane from The Dark Knight Rises received critical acclaim for his physique as well as his acting. Hardy also starred in the film Warrior as Tommy Riordan, who fights against his brother in a mixed martial arts tournament. Apart from these films, Hardy also starred in the 2012 romantic comedy film This Means War alongside Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine. Hardy’s upcoming film Unreasonable Behaviour is based on the life of British war photographer Don McCullin. Hardy will essay the lead role in the film Unreasonable Behaviour.

