Avengers Endgame's Continuity Error Shocks Fans On Twitter; Check

What’s Viral

Avengers Endgame's continuity error has certainly taken a toll on many MCU fans. They have been sharing their thought about the error on social media.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
avengers endgame

Marvel has certainly managed to grab a huge number of viewers since the release of The Avengers. One of the highest-grossing films, Avengers: Endgame has recently crossed its one-year anniversary mark. But a Marvel fan recently spotted a continuity error in Avengers Endgame. He has shared the video of the error on his TikTok. In the video, the fan gives a running commentary as she watches Avengers: Endgame on her laptop. As the scene drops by she explains the Avengers: Endgame's continuity error herself. Read more to know about Avengers: Endgame's continuity error. 

Also Read | Russo Brothers To Host 'Avengers: Endgame' Live Stream Party To Mark 1 Year Of The Film

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Was 'psyched' To Know That He Would Wield Mjolnir

Avengers: Endgame's continuity error pointed out by a fan

The fan points out that in the final battle sequence, it is clearly shown that Ant-Man and the Wasp are trying to start a van by hotwiring it. But after some seconds,  Black Panther is seen running the battlefield with the Infinity Gauntlet in his arms. At the same time,  Ant-Man can be seen in the background of the shot.  Seeing this, the fans said, if Ant-Man is in the van, why is he right there? Here are some fan reactions by disgruntled fans who noticed Avengers Endgame's continuity error. 

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Unseen BTS Video Of Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans

Similarly, another fan pointed out a similar error that happened in the film’s prequel, Avengers: Infinity War. They mentioned that a similar error was evident in Infinity War. This was when Okoye was seen on the battlefield and also kept fighting a monster in the room where Vision was kept. A number of fans have been spotting plot errors from the famous superhero franchise Avengers. Recently, Marvel Studios disclosed a hidden Easter Egg from the film. The easter egg establishes Tony Stark as the ‘heart’ of the Avengers as he left behind a piece of set design made to mirror his first arc reactor. 

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Directors, The Russo Brothers Share Crowd Reaction To Iron Man's Snap

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback To MCU 'has To Be Earned', Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Director

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories