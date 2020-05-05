Avengers Endgame's Continuity Error Shocks Fans On Twitter; Check

Marvel has certainly managed to grab a huge number of viewers since the release of The Avengers. One of the highest-grossing films, Avengers: Endgame has recently crossed its one-year anniversary mark. But a Marvel fan recently spotted a continuity error in Avengers Endgame. He has shared the video of the error on his TikTok. In the video, the fan gives a running commentary as she watches Avengers: Endgame on her laptop. As the scene drops by she explains the Avengers: Endgame's continuity error herself. Read more to know about Avengers: Endgame's continuity error.

Avengers Endgame Plot hole & continuity error video went viral on tiktok pic.twitter.com/qgdtPnmDlS — Television & Movies 🎥🎬🎞️ (@tvs_movies) May 2, 2020

Avengers: Endgame's continuity error pointed out by a fan

The fan points out that in the final battle sequence, it is clearly shown that Ant-Man and the Wasp are trying to start a van by hotwiring it. But after some seconds, Black Panther is seen running the battlefield with the Infinity Gauntlet in his arms. At the same time, Ant-Man can be seen in the background of the shot. Seeing this, the fans said, if Ant-Man is in the van, why is he right there? Here are some fan reactions by disgruntled fans who noticed Avengers Endgame's continuity error.

Plot holes, Endgame, nothing new — Emi ✨ #JurassicWorldDominion #SaveBattlefront2 (@E28549) May 2, 2020

That film and universe is a mess.



But it gets a pass because “childhood dreams! Epic!” (Lack of standards) — GameBuffet 🇵🇷🇪🇸(#ReleaseTheSnyderCut) (@T00muchF00D) May 2, 2020

The whole film was just one big messy plot hole riddled film. — #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@KryptonianTweet) May 2, 2020

Similarly, another fan pointed out a similar error that happened in the film’s prequel, Avengers: Infinity War. They mentioned that a similar error was evident in Infinity War. This was when Okoye was seen on the battlefield and also kept fighting a monster in the room where Vision was kept. A number of fans have been spotting plot errors from the famous superhero franchise Avengers. Recently, Marvel Studios disclosed a hidden Easter Egg from the film. The easter egg establishes Tony Stark as the ‘heart’ of the Avengers as he left behind a piece of set design made to mirror his first arc reactor.

Similar one was in Infinity War, with Okoye being in the battlefield and at the same time fighting that monster thing in the room where Vision was kept. — BatPrince #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@shabatprince) May 2, 2020

