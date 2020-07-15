'Loki' Showrunner Teases 'expect The Unexpected' From Upcoming Tom Hiddleston Series

Loki is an upcoming series which will be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Tom Hiddleston in the titular character as he reprises the role. The shooting of the show is currently on a halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now Loki showrunner said that the audiences should “expect the unexpected” from the show. Read to know more.

Loki showrunner says 'expect the unexpected'

The creator of Loki series, Michael Waldron, revealed a small detail about the show on social media. He shared a story in which Loki trailer is seen. The showrunner mentioned that they have a landing page on Disney+ and an old trailer attached with it. He stated that he likes the green nebula. Waldron explained that it “indicated that this is a science fiction (“sci-fi”) show.” He added that as people say about sci-fi genre, expect the unexpected, hinting that Loki would have a similar element.

Loki director Kate Herron also backed the opinion of Michael Waldron. She shared his story on her Instagram handle. Recently, she also shared a video in which the filmmaker gave a glimpse of how Loki series is showing up on Disney+ with a play trailer option.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War in the hands of Thanos. However, the character was seen again in Avengers: Endgame as the superheroes went to the past during the event of the New York Battle in The Avengers. Loki escaped from the Stark tower with the help of Tesseract. It is said that the Loki, who found his way out, will appear as the lead in the series, creating a different timeline in the MCU.

About Loki

Along with Tom Hiddleston, Loki cast includes Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in undisclosed roles. The premise is said to be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki will travel through time by using the space stone and alter human history. The show is expected to have six episodes. Loki is speculated to release in early 2021 on Disney+ platform. Tom Hiddleston will play the character for the fifth time.

