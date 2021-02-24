Tom Holland Gave Auditions For 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' But Ruined It, Know How

Tom Holland rose to worldwide fame with his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is one of the biggest movie franchises around the globe. However, Holland could have been a part of another huge movie series, i.e Star Wars. But the actor bombed his audition. Find out how.

Tom Holland reveals how he bombed his Star Wars: The Force Awakens audition

In a recent interview with Backstage, Tom Holland was asked to share his audition horror story and he recalled his Star Wars one. He said that he was four or five auditions in, and thought he was auditioning for John Boyega’s role. The actor remembered doing a scene with a lady, where she was pretending to be a drone. The actor remembered saying his dialogue, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!.’ While the lady was making funny drone noise like ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop,’ as her part.

Tom Holland mentioned that he just could not stop laughing as he found it "very funny". He admits that he felt “really bad,” because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or a drone. The actor stated that he obviously did not get the part. He noted that it was not his best moment.

John Boyega portrayed Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy movies. The character was a reformed First Order stormtrooper. Boyega appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, the role was not the biggest in the franchise as the films focused on Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Daisy Ridley as Rey, and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren.

Later, Tom Holland got the part of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. It marks his and the character’s debut in the MCU. He went on to play the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor is currently shooting for his third solo untitled Spider-Man movie. So, Holland’s audition going wrong did not turn out to be bad for the actor. If he would have got the part, then there could have been a clash in filming scheduling or he might not even had gone for the MCU audition.

