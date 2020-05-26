Tom Holland As Hawkeye In 'What If'?: Fans Debate After Spiderman Is Spotted With A Quiver

Marvel's upcoming animated series What If? will feature several alternate takes on the MCU movies. The show will explore different possibilities and twist events from the MCU to create a completely new story. Many heroes from the MCU will also be combined to create new What If? superheroes, like a Guardians of the Galaxy Black Panther.

A new teaser for What If? was recently shared on Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe featurette on Disney+. The short teaser featured several new scenes from Marvel's What If? animated series. However, a single image caught the attention of fans, as many felt like it showcased Tom Holland as Hawkeye.

Also Read | Tom Holland Shares Video Of Him Snowboarding & Jake Gyllenhaal Has A Hilarious Reply; See

Is Tom Holland the new Hawkeye?

WHOA WHOA WHOA



Tom Holland's Peter Parker as Hawkeye in What If...?! pic.twitter.com/G2AumbpiTN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2020

Taking to social media, American mixed martial artist Brandon Davis, shared a still from the What If? teaser, as he felt the image featured Tom Holland as Hawkeye. The image is that of a poster on the side of a moving train. The poster features Hawkeye, one of Marvel's most integral heroes and a member of the Avengers. Davis claimed that the poster actually showcased Tom Holland as Hawkeye, implying that he could be an alternate What If? hero.

Also Read | Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

However, the image is not very clear and many fans disagreed with Brandon Davis. While some were confused and felt like it could be Tom Holland as Hawkeye, many others debunked the theory and claimed that the poster featured Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye.

upon further review i don’t think this is spider-eye — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 26, 2020

could be. im not sure. caught this going around and took a high quality screenshot so we could decide — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2020

Yes it is sir — EM⎊ #Venom2Gang (@emmfilmss) May 25, 2020

What If? is set to release sometime in 2021. The teaser for the show already featured some alternate and unique takes. One scene featured Black Panter in Star Lord's iconic suit. Another scene showcases Peggy Carter in the role of Captain America, while Steve Rogers fights in a giant Iron-man suit. The previous teaser also showcased a Zombie Captian America fighting Bucky Barns, aka Winter Soldier.

Also Read | Tom Holland Aka Spider-Man To Host Marvel Movies Themed Quiz Online Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Other Marvel shows that are set to premiere on Disney+

What If? is not the only Marvel show that is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2021. Wandavision will reveal what happened to Scarlet Witch after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The teaser for the show featured Vision as well, which surprised fans as he died in Avengers: Infinity War. Moreover, the show also has a unique sitcom vibe that has never been seen before in the MCU. Other Marvel show set to release including Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

[Promo from What If? teaser]

Also Read | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.