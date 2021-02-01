Tom Holland Gives Glimpse Of His Upcoming 'Spider-Man' Film; Says 'Buckle Up'

Tom Holland has strongly established himself in the iconic character of Spider-Man, having played the role in several Marvel films. The actor has already worked in two spinoff films of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has now been working on the third one. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any announcement or hint of the upcoming venture and Tom seems to have obliged them in his latest post on Instagram. Have a look at his Instagram post giving a small glimpse of himself in the Spider-Man suit in the upcoming film, along with the reactions of his fans.

Tom Holland asks fans to "buckle up"

The actor has shown his passion for the superhero character that he portrays on screen on several occasions. Tom is also frequently seen posting about the Spider-Man films along with his co-stars as well. In his latest Instagram post, Tom Holland has given a glimpse of himself in the famous 'Spider-Man suit' while holding a young kid on his shoulders; along with a long message in the caption. He started his message by talking about the said day of the post, saying that it was one of the “highlights” of his career. He then continued by saying that the ones who were present with him would know what he is talking about.

Ending his message in a subtle language, Tom said that the ones who don’t know what he is talking about should “buckle up”, hinting at the upcoming Spider-Man film. His fans took no time in sending in their excited reactions while making all kinds of assumptions. Some were even asking the actor whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, two actors who have also played Spider-Man, would also be part of the upcoming film. Some were also seen wondering who the boy on his shoulder is.

Image courtesy: Tom Holland's Instagram Comments

Ever since his breakthrough in the role of Spider-Man, Tom Holland has become exceedingly popular and has been offered several other films as well. He has since then worked in films such as The Lost City of Z, The Current War, The Devil All the Time and more. His Spider-Man spinoff films include Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

