Tom Holland Lost 30 Pounds For 'Cherry', Russo Brothers Reveal Ahead Of Film Release

Tom Holland is ready to win some accolades and applause for his upcoming film, Cherry. The Russo Brothers recently shared the Cherry teaser and Tom Holland’s transformation for the role is creating a buzz on the internet. In a recent interview, the Cherry directors revealed that Tom lost 30 pounds for the role and gained it back quickly for the same. Find out more details about this story below.

Tom Holland transforms himself for Cherry movie

Tom Holland became a household name after he debuted as the brand new Spiderman in the MCU. He is now gearing for Spider Man 3. But before he begins shooting for the same, the Avengers: Infinity War star will feature in another Russo Brothers directed film, Cherry. The Russo Brothers recently dropped the Cherry teaser and the film is expected to be a shining star in Tom Holland’s filmography.

Ahead of the film’s release, the Russo Brothers spoke about the film in an interview. According to Movie Web’s report, the director duo revealed that Tom Holland “really shredded” himself for his role. They revealed that the Spider Man actor lost 30 pounds for the Cherry movie shoot and gained it back for the same. They added that Holland did not have much time to physically transform himself.

The Cherry movie directors also revealed that Tom Holland’s co-star Ciara Bravo also did go through a physical transformation for the same. The direction duo applauded both the actors for the efforts they took for their characters in the Cherry plot. The Russo brothers seemed extremely proud of Holland and Bravo.

Cherry Movie Plot

Tom Holland starrer Cherry is helmed by the director duo Russo Brothers. The film is based on Nico Walker’s book of the same name. In the book and the film, Tom Holland's character is an army medic suffering from PTSD. He ends up becoming an opioid addict due to the same and starts robbing banks to pay for the drugs.

The book and the movie are also loosely based on Walker’s real-life experience of working in the army and then robbing banks to satisfy his addiction. Walker even landed in jail due to the same. Cherry is set to release in theatres on February 12, 2021, and on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.

Cherry Movie teaser

