Tom Holland's 'Chaos Walking' Releases New Clip After Release Date Is Pushed Again; Watch

Spiderman fame actor Tom Holland's upcoming flick Chaos Walking gets a new release date again. However, the makers have released new images as well as a clip from the movie. The distributor Lionsgate, has released the first clip of the Doug Liman directorial. Check out the new images as well as the new clip released. Apart from these, the Chaos Walking trailer was released around 15 days ago.

Tom Holland's Chaos Walking's first clip released

Lionsgate has set the film Chaos Walking release date for a March 5, 2021 release. It has released the first clip from Chaos Walking which shows the lead Daisy Ridley walking through an unknown planet, where men are affected by 'the Noise'. The Noise makes their thoughts on display, which the other person can hear. This is the first time that the characters Todd, played by Tom Holland, and Daisy Ridley's character Viola meet on the new planet. Take a look.

Chaos Walking is an awaited science fiction movie. Chaos Walking cast has Marvel Comic Universe’s Spiderman Tom Holland and Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley as the lead characters. The movie is helmed by the Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity director, Doug Liman.

The movie was initially scheduled to release on March 1, 2019, but got postponed to January 22, 2021, due to the pandemic. Now, it has been pushed to March 2021. Hollywood actor Mads Mikkelsen will be playing the character of David Prentiss, who is the cruel Mayor of the Prentiss Town. Nick Jonas will be portraying the character of David “Davy” Prentiss Jr while Demian Bichir will be playing the character of Ben Moore. The movie also cast Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd, Oscar Jaenada as Wilf and many others.

The movie, Chaos Walking is based on a science fiction trilogy novel having the same name, adapting its first book The Knife of Never Letting Go, written by Patrick Ness that was published in 2008. Meanwhile, upcoming Tom Holland's movies, apart from Chaos Walking include Cherry, Uncharted, as well as the third Spiderman MCU film.

