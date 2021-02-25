Tom Holland Opens Up On His Work In 'Cherry' And 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Actor Tom Holland has upcoming high-profile projects in his hand, ranging from Cherry to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor recently appeared on an episode of the Deadline video series, The Actor’s Side. In the episode, he spoke about his projects and stated how he was surprised when he was offered the title role in Cherry directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Tom Holland on his upcoming films

Tom Holland said that he was pretty much 'gobsmacked' when Joe and Anthony Russo offered him the title role in Cherry. He said that they could have chosen anyone they wanted but they chose him. The actor was introduced as Spider-Man in the MCU by the Russo Brothers in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016. He later worked with the duo in Avengers: Infinity War and the all-time highest-grossing film, Avengers: Endgame.

Cherry is a complex story of a troubled young man told in six chapters in his life. The movie deals with his descent into heroin addiction. It is independently made by Russo Brothers. They have presented Tom with a role that includes a love story, war movie, crime saga, drug tale and prison drama all in one.

In the episode, Tom further spoke about how he pulled the role off and the research that went into the harrowing drug sequences. He also discussed how he felt like the 'worst soldier ever' in the war scenes where he played a medic. He said he was nervous about the sheer workload, maintaining that type of emotion and physically getting himself to the place where he could be convincing in his character and maintaining the same over the course of the film.

Tom also discussed how ageing several years showed him what he might look like three decades from now and he didn’t like what he saw. He said about shooting the latest Spider-Man film in the middle of the pandemic calling it the best one yet. He also added that he loved doing voice-over work in animated films Spies in Disguise and Onward. Tom Holland's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Now Way Home is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

