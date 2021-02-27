Tom Holland Shared The ONE Thing That Made Him Struggle With Fame

Actor Tom Holland has grown incredibly popular as Spiderman in the Marvel universe. Recently, in a conversation with British GQ, Tom Holland spoke about the tips he received from Spiderman: Far From Home co-star Zendaya about his behaviour in public. He said that she made him feel a lot more comfortable about fans' reactions towards him in public. Tom Holland had a hard time adjusting to his fame initially until Zendaya helped him out.

Zendaya's tips to Tom Holland

During the interview with British GQ, Tom Holland disclosed how Zendaya helped him out with his struggle while engaging with fans. He said that he was surprised by fans' reaction towards him every time he went out in public. He said that he would have a typical reaction of a Londoner, one of instant suspicion like "Why are you talking to me?'"

Tom said that Zendaya noted his reaction and corrected his behaviour. She told Tom that he appeared aggressive without intending to, which made him realise his error. He spoke highly of Zendaya as he said that she changed how he was able to be more comfortable in public.

He further went onto share that he struggles to share the romantic part of his life with everyone. He called it "nerve-racking". He said that the experience makes him feel conscious as the relationship does not stay between two people but is telecasted to the world.

A list of Tom Holland's movies in 2021

Of the long list of Tom Holland's movies, fans are excited for his next movie Cherry. In the movie, Tom can be seen in various roles in the movie, as suggested by the trailer. The movie will show Tom Holland in a brand new light in the American crime drama film and is directed by the Russo brothers.

On October 22, 2020, Tom shared the first look of his character in the movie Uncharted. The film is of the action-adventure genre directed by Ruben Fleischer. The movie will also star Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Taylor Ali.

The highly anticipated third part of the Spiderman series Tom Holland's Spiderman: No Way Home will also be released in 2021. Recently, Tom took his Instagram account to reveal the title of the movie. He teased fans with two pictures on February 24, 2021, where the hilarious title read Spiderman: Phone Home.

