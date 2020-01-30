Bella Hadid Slays In Black Outfits, THESE Pictures Prove It!

Bella Hadid is one of the most followed models in the world. She is loved for her personal sense of style and fashion statement. Have a look at a few instances where she slayed in black outfits.

Bella Hadid in black

1. Bella Hadid can be seen slaying in a black outfit here. She is wearing a full leather outfit along with a leather jacket. The top is sleeveless and has a deep V neck. She has accessorised with a stone choker and stone earrings.

2. Bella Hadid is wearing a black silky gown in this picture. The gown has a low back and a thigh-high slit. She can also be seen with her hair open with a middle parting. She is wearing pencil heels to complement the look.

3. Bella Hadid is pulling off another full-black outfit here. She is wearing a full jumper in the picture. She can be seen wearing a turtleneck in the post. She is has accessorised her outfit with a shimmery purse. The corduroy outfit looks great on her body type.

4. Bella Hadid is wearing a casual black outfit here. She can be seen pulling off a black skirt and blouse look with a leather jacket. She can also be seen with white gloves in the picture. Her makeup has been kept minimum and her hair has been left open to complete the look.

Image Courtesy: Bella Hadid Instagram

