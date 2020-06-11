Tom Cruise Flies The Aircraft In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Shares BTS CG-Free Flight Video; See

Tom Cruise's popularity as an action hero has peaked, so has his desire to do his own stunts in the movies. He is currently working on Top Gun: Maverick which is one of the most awaited films of the year. According to reports, in an effort to bring a more realistic thrill to the scenes, Cruise is doing his own flying in the movie.

A CGI-Free Flight Video shows Tom cruise flying his own jet in Tom Gun: Mavericks

In a BTS from the sets of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise could be seen doing his own flying scenes in the movie. He can be seen flying a fighter jet in the CG-Free Flight video. He zooms over the crew's head who looks visibly surprised at the wind and sound. A piece of camera equipment could be seen moving rigorously as Cruise flew away.

In an interview with a daily portal back in January, Tom Cruise opened up about his intentions of shooting with the cast using real planes as much as possible in Top Gun: Maverick. He said that he told the studio that he did not know how hard the movie was going to be because no one has ever attempted such a thing before. There are no records of aerial shots taken in such a way and he was not sure if it will ever be attempted after him.

The producer of Top Gun: Mavericks, Jerry Bruckheimer had previously said in an interview that the movie will use never-before-seen techniques to shoot aerial shots. He also added that they would not use CGI to help create the visual effect. Recently, in another interview, the producer said that Tom Cruise had delivered what he promised and got into the plane's cockpit himself to film for Top Gun: Maverick. He also added that Cruise is an "aviator" who knows how to fly anything, from helicopters, jets to prop planes.

Tom Cruise's love for aviation began with the first sequel of Top Gun. According to reports, the actor had done extensive research and training for his role. For Top Gun: Mavericks, he adopted similar training and also insisted that his younger co-stars do the same. Besides him, the movie also casts Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connely, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Monica Barbaro in important roles.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick still aims to release in the UK on December 23, 2020. Earlier it was slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2020. The movie is based on Cruise's character having to face old enemies while he is training a new, young squad of for more dangerous missions. So far, the trailer of the movie has been released on the internet.

Watch the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick here:

