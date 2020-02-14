Jim Carrey Movies That Fans Must Watch On The Actor's Birthday

It is Jim Carrey’s birthday today. This ace Hollywood comic actor is known for his impeccable comic timing. More than half of his movies are comedies and in them, he has successfully managed to tickle his audience to laughter. Here is a list of the best Jim Carrey’s movies that fans must watch on his birthday:

The Mask

One of the most loved and appreciated Jim Carrey movies, The Mask is a movie adaptation of the cartoon which goes by the same name. Jim Carrey plays the role of a humble bank employee who turns into an eccentric, green-coloured freak after wearing a magic voodoo mask supposedly inhabited by the Norse God, Loki. Directed by Chuck Russell, The Mask was also Cameron Diaz’s debut Hollywood movie. Jim Carrey was nominated for a Golden Globe that year for his performance in The Mask.

Also Read: Ace Ventura 3 Teased, Internet Wants Jim Carrey Back In The Titular Role

Liar Liar

One of the most phenomenal performances by Jim Carrey is in Liar Liar. He plays the role of a man (severely inclined to lie) whose son’s birthday wish forbids him from lying for 24 hours. Hell breaks loose for Jim Carrey’s character as he is unable to lie and end up in comic situations. The most comic scene in the movie is the boardroom scene where Carrey’s character trashes every higher-up present but they all take it in comic laughter. For his performance in Liar Liar, Jim Carrey for nominated for the Golden Globes Awards and won several other awards making it one of the best Jim Carrey's movies to watch.

Also Read: Shamelessness Is Not, And Will Never Be A Superpower: Jim Carrey Takes A Sly Dig At Donald Trump

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is about two people begin a relationship after meeting on a train. However, they are wholly unaware that they have met before, the memories of which have been clinically erased from their memories. A very uncommon role for Jim Carrey, he starred opposite Kate Winslet in this romantic drama. This role is considered to be of the very few serious roles by Carrey for which he was even nominated for the Golden Globes and BAFTA that year. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is considered to be one of Jim Carrey's best films till date.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Rakes Up Controversy- Calls For Democrats To 'say Yes To Socialism'

Also Read: Joe Jonas And Sophie Tuner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.