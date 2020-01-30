Top Marvel Characters That Have The DEADLIEST Blood

MCU is moving forward with its movie plans and they are breaking all the records. Marvel's Phase 4 is about to start and it is making a lot of news. This unstoppable comic book company has introduced many marvelous superheroes and supervillain with impeccable powers.

The Marvel universe has a range of characters where some are magical, some are mutants, some are Gods and so on. In many comics, animated series and various movie scenes have shown that some characters have deadly blood in their veins which are sufficient enough to create chaos or even kill a person. According to Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, here are the top three characters with the deadliest blood in the Marvel Universe.

Carnage

One of the craziest and hateful supervillains of the Marvel comic universe, Carnage is capable of mass destruction. Carnage is the offspring of Venom and he bonded with a crazy prisoner Celtus Kassady. Celtus Kassady became the host of the Carnage which makes his blood even more dangerous.

However, before Carnage chose Kassady as his host, he has psychotic problems and a body full of deadly disease which later became lethal after the villainous symbiote paired with him. Symbiotes mix with the blood and the DNA, they have their brain and can take control of the body. If Celtus or Carnage's is infused in someone else's veins, the villain is capable of taking total control of the body and creating his very own army of Carnage.

Mobius

Morbius is also known as a 'Living Vampire' and his blood is filled with enzymes that are lethal to cause damage with no explanation. Dr. Michael Morbius, a Nobel price winner biochemist who turns himself into a vampire-like creature, who has abilities beyond imagination. His blood, if infused in a human's body can cause brain hemorrhage or it may turn the person into an undead vampire. Once in a comic series, Spider-Man uses his blood to cure himself which gives him four hands turning him into a venomous spider human.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man's blood has been proven to be deadly in movies and comics. In the Andrew Garfield starrer, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker's dad infuses his DNA with the experimented spiders to mutate them. The serum of these spiders could only be used by the descendants of the Parker family.

When Harry asks for his blood Peter denies to give it to him as it will be lethal, however, later he uses the spider serum from the lab which turns him into Green Goblin. The same has been shown in the comic universe where his Aunt May is suffering from illness and he donates his blood to her that worsens the situation and it leads to the near-death situation of May. However, he saves her by getting a cure from Doctor Octopus after defeating him in a gruesome battle.

