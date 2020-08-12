Total Recall Synopsis: Is The 2012 Film Better Than 1990's Film Starring Schwarzenegger?

In the last decade, Hollywood has witnessed several sequels and adaptations. One such movie is the 2012 film Total Recall. Total Recall was based on the 1990 film of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Except, in 2012 Arnold was replaced by Colin Farrell. So how is this 2012 film version different from the 1990 film? Is it worth a watch?

‘Total Recall’ synopsis

The 2012 film Total Recall pays an ode to the Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer 1990 film of the same. But as this film pays an ode by being its sequel it also follows a new plotline but with the same protagonist, Douglas Quaid. The 1990 film was set on Mars whereas this 2012 film is based on Earth that is destroyed due to chemical warfare.

'Total Recall' plot summary

Now, that the difference between the two films has been cleared, let us move on to the film’s plot. The movie revolves around a man named Douglas Quaid who is working as a factory employee in a robot building factory. Even though the planet is partially destroyed except two areas are habitable, namely United Federation of Britain (UFB) and the Colony in Australia.

Douglas is bored from his daily routine, hence he decides to visit a company named Rekall, that plants false memories in a person’s head. But the moment Quaid is about to fulfill his dream of being a secret agent through Rekall, everything turns upside down.

The employees at Rekall realise that Quaid already has false memories planted in his brain and that he is a secret agent. Soon the UFB intelligence is chasing Quaid and the real-life secret agent is trying to survive in every way possible. Through this survival journey, Quaid is also attacked by his wife, who turns out to be a UFB agent, and tells him that they have been married for six weeks and not seven years. Thus Douglas Quaid goes on a journey of ‘total recall’.

'Total Recall' Film review

Total Recall stands true to its title. The film as expected fulfills its criteria of action-packed scenes and some unique stunts. The film is also a perfect example of detailed animation and graphics. But the only thing this 2012 film lacks is emotion. The 1990 film’s Quaid seemed more desperate for a ‘total recall’ but the 2012 version was lost in the chase. Overall Total Recall is a breath of fresh air for action lovers but nothing more than that.

