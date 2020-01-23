Tovino Thomas's Best Movies From Last Decade That Are A Must-watch

Tovino Tomas is one of the finest actors in the Malayalam cinema. The actor has also done some work in the Tamil film industry. Tovino is recognised for the wide range of characters he has portrayed which includes protagonists, strong crucial characters and negative roles. As we step into a new decade, here are the best movies of Tovino Thomas from the last decade to add to your must-watch list.

Tovino Thomas' best movies from the last decade

Charlie (2015)

Charlie is a Martin Prakkat directorial. The movie has Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Aparna Gopinath in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a young, nonconforming woman named Tessa, who gets entangled in a cat-and-mouse chase in the by-lanes of Kerala, hunting for a mysterious artist who previously lived in her apartment.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Celebrates His Birthday By Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Into His Latest Film

Ezra (2017)

Ezra is a Jaya Krishnan directorial. The movie has Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priya Anand in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a newly married woman, who brings an antique Jewish box into her home, unaware that the box contains the ghost of Abraham Ezra.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas In 2020: 'Forensic', 'Minnal Murali', & Other Malayalam Films

Maari 2 (2018)

Maari 2 is a Balaji Mohan directorial. The movie has Tovino Thomas, Dhanush, Kreshna, and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a gangster, Maari, who squares off against Beeja, a hardened criminal who considers himself to be the God of death.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' Kilometers And Kilometers First Look Revealed; See Poster

Lucifer (2019)

Lucifer is a Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial. The movie has Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a political Godfather, who ruled the God's Own Country. Upon his death, a lot of thieves dressed up as politicians took over the rule. When the question arises on the replacement of the 'God', just one name emerges; 'Stephen Nedumbally'.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas In 2020: 'Forensic', 'Minnal Murali', & Other Malayalam Films

Virus (2019)

Virus is an Aashiq Abu directorial. The movie cast Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Asif Ali in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a real-life account of the deadly Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, and the courageous fight put on by several individuals which helped to contain the epidemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.