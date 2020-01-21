Tovino Thomas Celebrates His Birthday By Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Into His Latest Film

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, often referred to as the Greek God of Malayalam film industry, made his debut with Martin Parkkat's ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. In an acting career spanning less than a decade, Tovino has managed to make a mark in the Malayalam film industry with his good looks and his impressive acting skills. As the popular Mollywood star turns a year older today, the makers of his upcoming movie Kilometers and Kilometers, released the teaser of the forthcoming film.

Check out Kilometers and Kilometres teaser:

The one minute fourteen seconds long teaser was released by popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan. The teaser of the forthcoming movie tries to capture Tovino Thomas in the backdrop of a beachfront. Dressed in an uber-stylish attire, Tovino Thomas is seen having a fun chat with an English woman.

The upcoming movie, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, will mark the second association of director Jeo Baby with Tovino Thomas, who had previously worked together in 2 Penkuttikal. The forthcoming movie will also mark the debut of Tovino Thomas as a producer.

Tovino Thomas to star in Forensic

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas also has Forensic in his kitty, which is touted to be a crime-thriller. Tovino Thomas has also been treating his fans with frequent updates about the film. Check out his post below.

Forensic, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon. In a recent interview, the directors of Forensic revealed that the movie would be a gripping thriller that will focus more on the forensic department and their ordeals in solving a criminal case.

