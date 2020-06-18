'Toy Story 3' Fan Theory Suggests Woody Could Have Turned Evil; Check Details

Toy Story 3 was deemed to be the final part of the franchise before the audience were recently treated with the fourth instalment in 2019. The third film in the Toy Story franchise had a definitive end when Andy dropped off his toys for Bonnie to play with them as she grows up. The third film will be turning ten years old on June 19, 2020, and follows the gang of toys as they mistakenly get delivered to the Sunnyside daycare centre. Now, a creepy theory revolving around Toy Story 3 has circulated on the internet.

Also read: Marvel fans pick out mindblowing hints of Captain America's past in 'The Incredible Hulk'

Toy Story 3's shocking fan theory

As the gang of toys ends up at the Sunnyside daycare centre, it is up to Woody to convince all of his friends that they haven't been abandoned and return in time before Andy leaves for college. While being away from Andy's care, the toys face a number of problems at the daycare centre, one of which is the bully bear named Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear who is ultimately revealed as the antagonist of the film.

Through a flashback sequence, the audience members are made aware that Lots-O' was once accidentally abandoned by his owner Daisy. When Lots-O' makes a return to Daisy's home, his heart breaks to watch himself get replaced with another Lots-O' bear. This event turns him evil. Thye bear returns to the daycare centre and decides to become a bully, and runs the daycare as a prison for toys.

Also read: 'Jurassic World 3' Team Taking Extreme Safety Measures, Reveals Bryce Dallas Howard

Image courtesy - Still from Toy Story 3 (ft. Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear & Buzz Lightyear)

Also read: 'Wedding Crashers' director in no rush to release a sequel, but is working on the script

One of the recent theories surrounding Toy Story 3 suggests that the makers of the film have actually portraying what Woddy would have ended up becoming if he was abandoned and replaced by Andy after being left behind at the Piza Planet in the original Tory Story film. One of the Reddit users pointed out that Woddy was completely capable of doing what Lots-O' did if he were replaced by Andy.

The Reddit user pointed out similarities between Woody and Lots-O' stating that both the toys are leaders and go through massive trails to get back to their respective kids. Whereas a glimpse of Woody's 'dark side' was also showcased in the original Toy Story film where Woody feared to get replaced by Buzz Lightyear. Though the user makes a compelling argument that Woody has a bit of evil in him, fans can take relief in knowing that the character has never truly gone down the negative path.

Also read: 'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard loses lawyers in case against Johnny Depp

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.