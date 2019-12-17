Travis Scott Flirts With Ex Kylie Jenner Online After Seeing Her In A Nude Bra

Kylie Jenner’s most recent post has been grabbing the attention of people all around the world. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner recently posted a picture that was liked by her ex Travis Scott. Did Travis Scott just pull off a “stalking the ex” game?

Travis Scott likes the latest picture put up by Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently put up a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, the celebrity can be seen wearing nothing but a nude coloured strapless bra. She has also left her hair open. Her make up is well done with on-point eyebrows and nude lip colour. One of the many people to like the picture was her ex, Travis Scott. Does this mean that his interest in his ex has been rekindled? This is what fans are left wondering. His like has left the people surprised, considering the history they have.

The picture was also liked by her alleged present boyfriend Drake. The pictures posted also has an arm in the background, which has left the followers guessing about who that is. A number of people including Natalie Eva Marie and Khloe Kardashian have liked the picture. Have a look at the post and the like on it here.

Kendall Jenner dressed as Kylie Jenner leaves fans amused

In the latest episode of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner can be seen dressed as Kylie Jenner. She can also be seen wearing a pink wig to get her look right. She also imitates Kylie by using her lip kit and deliberately getting the lip-lining wrong. Fans feel her imitation was the most hilarious one in the house. Have a look at the reactions here.

