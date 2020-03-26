Travis Scott Plays Basketball With Daughter Stormi Webster Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

Amid the growing fear of the coronavirus spread, Travis Scott was snapped playing basketball with daughter Stormi Webster. The father-daughter duo's quality time with each other has certainly brightened up their fans' day. On March 24, Travis Scott shared a video of him shooting hoops with Stormi Webster on a lavish basketball court.

WATCH Travis Scott play basketball with Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster looks adorable dressed in grey and cream over-alls topped with a white t-shirt. With a cute little bun on top and her own basketball, she is seen trying to score a basket just like her daddy Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner made it clear that she is quarantining with daughter Stormi Webster amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ | Stormi Webster Asks Mother Kylie Jenner To 'keep Quiet'; Here's Why

After Kylie's announcement, Travis Scott snapped playing with his little tot has fans speculating if the two are quarantining together. The basketball court highly resembles the one in Kim Kardashian's house. But as of March 23, Kim K has only invited Kris Jenner to stay with her. Fans are confused about whether this video is just a throwback picture.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott To Spend Christmas Together, Here Is The Reason Why

What left them even more confused is Travis Scott's post. After Stormi's video, the next is a close-up picture of a speaker and the last picture is of a man dressed in a black cargo outfit. With the post already being so cryptic, Travis Scott made it more puzzling as he captioned it, "...!..".

Travis Scott shared the video of Stormi Webster the same day as Kylie Jenner announced that she is entering her second week of quarantine. Though she did not mention quarantining with Travis this past week, a source claimed to a news daily that Travis has been checking up on his family during the pandemic. The source said that he is with them whenever possible and is constantly checking to make sure they are safe when he is not there with them.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Sways To Travis Scott’s Latest Song In This Video; Watch Here

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To A Trampoline Park For The Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.