Tremors Shrieker Island: Details About The Actors And Characters Of Recent Tremors Movie

Tremors Shrieker Island is the recent addition to the Tremors film franchise. The direct to video monster movie released recently for all the viewers worldwide. The movie is helmed by Don Michael Paul and co-written with Brian Brightly. Tremors Shrieker Island is the seventh film in the Tremors franchise. The plot of the Tremors Shrieker Island revolves around the Graboids that have been brought to a new island resort illegally by a rich tycoon. They are brought as part of a dangerous trophy hunting. It is now up to Burt Gummer to save the day. The movie is being received well all over the world. However, a lot of fans have been wondering about the Tremors Shrieker Island cast and the Tremors Shrieker Island characters. To all the people who are curious to know about the Tremors Shrieker Island movie cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Tremors Shrieker Island cast

Michael Gross as Burt Gummer

Image Credits: Michael Gross Twitter

Popular actor Michael Gross plays the role of Burt Gummer in the cast of Tremors Shrieker Island. Michael Gross is known for playing the role of Burt Gummer in the franchise. Michael Gross is also popular for playing Steven Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties.

Also Read | 'Halloween 4' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This 1988 Cult Classic

Jon Heder as Jimmy

The role of Jimmy in the Tremors Shrieker Island cast is played by Jon Heder. Jon Heder is an American actor and producer. He became a household name by playing the lead role in 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite. He has also featured in various movies and TV shows like Just Like Heaven, The Benchwarmers, School for Scoundrels, Talking Dead, Pickle and Peanut among others.

Also Read | Bourne Ultimatum Cast: All About The Matt Damon Starrer Franchise

Jackie Cruz as Freddie

Jackie Cruz is playing the role of Freddie in the Tremors Shrieker Island cast. Jackie Cruz is an actor-singer and former model. She is known for playing Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black.

Also Read | Genius Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Played In This Thriller Movie

Richard Brake as Bill

The role of Bill is being played by actor Richard Brake in Tremors Shrieker Island move cast. He is a popular character actor who has featured in movies like Batman Begins, 31, Mandy, among others. He earned praises for his role of Night King on the fourth and fifth season of Game of Thrones.

Also Read | Pale Rider Cast: Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty & Others Who Starred In The 80s Western

Caroline Langrishe as Jas

Image Credits: Caroline Langrishe Twitter

Caroline Langrishe is playing the role of Jas in Tremors Shrieker Island cast. The veteran actor has been a part of the entertainment industry since 1976. She made her debut with the BBC production of The Glittering Prizes. Since then she has gone on to appear in many popular movies and TV shows.

Promo Image Credits: Richard Brake Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.