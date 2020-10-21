Genius Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Played In This Thriller Movie

Genius was a 2018 action-thriller directed by Anil Sharma. The plot of the movie revolves around a RAW agent who experiences hallucination because of his failed mission in catching the mastermind of ISI. The story also portrays the love story between the RAW agency and his competitor, how both being contenders end up falling in love with each other. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Genius.

Here is everything one needs to know about the cast of Genius

Utkarsh Sharma as Vasudev Shastri

Utkarsh Sharma essays the role of Vasudev Shastri. Utkarsh is the son of the director of the movie Anil Shastri. Vasudev is the topper of his class in IIT and also works secretly as a RAW agent. He gets nightmares from having failed a mission before. He shows immense bravery in the end and brings the mission to a successful end. He also saves his lover from the villain who kidnaps her. Vasudev was one of the bravest of all Genius's movie characters.

Ishitha Chauhan as Nandini Chauhan

Ishitha Chauhan plays the character of Nandini Chauhan. She and Vasudev studied together at IIT. She used to get jealous of Vasudev’s intelligence and always tried to compete him but Vasudev won in each and every one of it. Her romance blooms with Vasudev eventually. The villain kidnaps her to get his revenge on Vasudev.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Mr Samar Khan / MRS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed the character of Mr Samar Khan, commonly known as MRS. MRS is the ISI mastermind who had a huge mission in India. Vasudev’s first mission fails against him. Vasudev hunts him down in the end and settles old scores with him.

Ayesha Jhulka as Nandini's Mother

Ayesha Jhulka plays the role of Nandini’s mother in the movie Genius. She stays at Puducherry. She receives Nandini and Vasu thereafter Nandini decides to take a break from her career to take care of Vasudev.

Mithun Chakraborthy as NSA Chief Jaishankar Prasad

Mithun Chakraborthy plays the character of the NSA Chief Jaishankar Prasad. He encourages Vasudev and offers all his support in his fight against MRS. He even gives him permission to kill MRS any chance he gets.

Image courtesy- @iutkarsharma_fp Instagram

