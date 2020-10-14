Tremors Documentary Featuring Kevin Bacon To Release Before 'Tremors 7'

The makers of Tremors are celebrating the 30th anniversary this year and on this special year, Universal Pictures is doing quite a bit to celebrate it. Not only are the makers treating their fans with a sequel,Tremors: Shrieker Island, but they have also released a 30-minute documentary that features Valentine McKee and Kevin Bacon. The documentary is all about the making of the original sci-fi/horror classic and is now available to watch online for free.

Tremors documentary is out now

Named Tremors: Making Perfection, the documentary is directed by Matthew Snead. The full documentary was recently released in the franchise's official YouTube channel. A brief description of the documentary video reads as, ''A brand new documentary from Universal Pictures telling the fabulous story of one of the most unique films ever made - Tremors. Hear from Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, S.S. Wilson, Brent Maddock, Ron Underwood, Alec Gillis and many more on the making of the iconic comedy horror movie. 30 minutes." (sic). Here is the video:

More about Tremors

The film Tremors was originally released in the year 1990. Helmed by Ron Underwood, the documentary centres on the small, isolated town of Perfection where strange things take place. The film was a modest financial success at the time of its release. The film earned $16 million at the box office. None of the follow-ups was released theatrically.

The first sequel named Tremors 2: Aftershocks, was released in the year 1996. The sequel was followed by Tremors 3: Back to Perfection in the year 2001, which was a 2004 prequel named Tremors: The Legend Begins. The next came 2015's Tremors: Bloodlines and the last being 2018's Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell.

Tremors 7 cast

Michael Gross as Burt Gummer

Jon Heder as Jimmy

Jackie Cruz as Freddie

Richard Brake as Bill

Caroline Langrishe as Jas

Cassie Clare as Anna

Sahajak Boonthanakit as Mr. Bowtie

Matthew Douglas

Randy Kalsi as Wall Street

David Assavanon

Boonma Lamphon as Ishimon

Iris Park as Researcher Iris

Aukrawut Rojaunawat as Parkour boy

Bear Williams as Mohawk

Mikey Black

About Tremors 7

Tremors: Shrieker Island, also known as Tremors 7 and formerly Tremors: Island Fury is an upcoming American film helmed by Don Michael Paul. The movie is co-written by Brian Brightly and Don Michael Paul. The film will be the seventh movie in the Tremors franchise and features Michael Gross and Jon Heder in the lead role. The movie will be released direct-to-video on October 20, 2020, by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

